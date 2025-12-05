Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Police Raid Construction Firms after Fatal Gwangju Library Site Collapse

Written: 2025-12-13 15:03:51Updated: 2025-12-13 15:06:42

Police Raid Construction Firms after Fatal Gwangju Library Site Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

Police and labor authorities have launched raids over the recent accident that killed four workers at the Gwangju Metropolitan Library construction site.

The Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency and the Gwangju Regional Office of Employment and Labor said Saturday that they deployed about 40 police officers and labor inspectors for search and seizure operations the same day.

They searched eight locations linked to six companies, including the main contractor, Guil General Construction, and subcontractors.

Authorities said they are securing mobile phones and other evidence.

Investigators are seeking to determine whether mandatory safety measures were properly implemented.

The focus is on a patented construction method that involved pouring concrete without using temporary support structures.

Police said five people involved in the project are currently under investigation, and travel bans have been requested for eight individuals.

Given the seriousness of the case, police plan to upgrade the dedicated investigation team to a full-scale task force.

The accident happened Thursday during rooftop concrete pouring work at the construction site in Chipyeong-dong, part of the city’s Seo District.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >