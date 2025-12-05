N. Korea Completes Second Hospital under Regional Development Policy

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

North Korea has reportedly completed the construction of a second local hospital under its regional development policy.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Sunday that the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, toured the new hospital in Kusong, North Pyongan Province, the previous day.The KCNA said Kim expressed satisfaction with the work, calling the hospital “another precious creation” that highlights the significance of 2025 as the inaugural year of what the media outlet called a public health revolution.Under its 2025 health care modernization plan, North Korea resolved to build pilot regional hospitals in the city of Kusong and the counties of Kangdong and Yonggang before expanding the initiative nationwide.The Kusong hospital is the second to be completed this year, after the one in Kangdong opened last month.During a three-day plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea last week, Kim said North Korea has decided to build hospitals in 20 cities and counties starting next year, based on the experience gained from this year’s pilot projects.