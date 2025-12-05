Menu Content

Yomiuri: China, Russia Block US Push for Additional UN Sanctions on N. Korea

Written: 2025-12-14 11:25:58Updated: 2025-12-14 11:27:27

Yomiuri: China, Russia Block US Push for Additional UN Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council has reportedly deferred a decision on the United States’ request for additional sanctions against North Korea due to opposition from China and Russia.

Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun daily issued the report Sunday, citing a source at the Security Council as saying the U.S. had called for sanctions, including asset freezes, against vessels allegedly involved in exporting North Korean coal and iron ore to China in violation of Security Council resolutions.

The issue was reportedly discussed by the Security Council’s sanctions committee on North Korea, but a decision was put on hold after China and Russia raised objections.

The latest push by Washington to strengthen UN sanctions against North Korea marks the first such request under the second Trump administration.

The U.S. State Department said on November 3 that it would seek the additional UN sanctions.

At the time, a State Department official said third-country vessels had transported North Korean coal and iron ore and unloaded it at ports in China, urging the UN Security Council’s North Korea Sanctions Committee to immediately impose sanctions on the seven vessels involved.
