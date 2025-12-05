​​Ex-Defense Minister Indicted over Alleged Handover of Military Personnel Data

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has been indicted on additional charges for allegedly leaking military secrets.Special counsel Cho Eun-seok’s team, which is investigating the December 3 martial law case, said Saturday that Kim is charged with violating the Military Criminal Act by disclosing military secrets, as well as breaching the Personal Information Protection Act.Kim is accused of conspiring with Moon Sang-ho, former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command, and two other military officers to hand over the personal information of more than 40 command personnel to the body’s former Commander Noh Sang-won.In June, the team indicted Noh under the Personal Information Protection Act for allegedly accepting the list from Kim.The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict in Noh’s case at 2 p.m. Monday.Kim was first indicted in December last year for his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law attempt, and again in June for allegedly deceiving the Presidential Security Service to obtain a secure phone for Noh.