Presidential Security Service Vows ‘Low-Profile’ Approach after Top Office Relocates

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Security Service has pledged to minimize inconvenience to the public by upholding the principles of “open” and “low-profile” security even after the presidential office returns to Cheong Wa Dae.In a press release on Sunday, the agency said it has consistently pursued this approach since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration, stressing its commitment to what it described as a “balanced security philosophy” that ensures the safety of the head of state while minimizing security zones and respecting the convenience of citizens.To that end, the secret service agency plans to implement a range of measures.Even after the relocation, citizens can continue using a popular running route linking Gwanghwamun, Gyeongbok Palace, Cheong Wa Dae, Samcheong-dong, Jongno and the Cheonggyecheon area.Nearby hiking trails will also remain open as much as possible, the agency said.Personnel will be deployed at five access points to Cheong Wa Dae to manage traffic flow, it added, but there are no plans to reinstate checkpoints where officers used to conduct destination checks and inspect personal belongings.