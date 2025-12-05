Less than 1% of Population Holds 60% of Financial Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

A report shows that over 60 percent of the country’s financial assets are concentrated in the hands of less than one percent of its population.According to the 2025 Korea Wealth Report, released Sunday by the KB Financial Group Management Research Institute, the number of individuals with at least one billion won or 678-thousand dollars in financial assets was estimated at 476-thousand at the end of last year, accounting for zero-point-92 percent of the total population.The number increased three-point-two percent from a year earlier and has more than tripled since the first survey in 2011, when it stood at 130-thousand.This translates into an average annual increase of nine-point-seven percent.As of the end of last year, the sum of all financial assets held by these wealthy individuals amounted to three-thousand-66 trillion won, up eight-point-five percent from the previous year.This represents 60-point-eight percent of all household financial assets, which totaled five-thousand-41 trillion won.