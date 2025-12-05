AI Basic Act Set to Take Force in January

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is on track to become the first country to implement a set of artificial intelligence(AI) regulations when the AI Basic Act goes into effect January 22.The European Union(EU) has already introduced AI legislation, with many of its regulations set to take force in August next year, but some provisions may be delayed until 2027 amid intensifying global competition and pressure from businesses.This effectively makes South Korea the first to implement AI regulations.The AI Basic Act includes provisions requiring AI-generated content to be clearly identified as such through watermarks or other means.But industry insiders and experts in South Korea are questioning whether the country may be rushing to enforce its AI regulations, especially as the EU appears to be stepping back.According to a recent survey of 101 domestic AI startups by Startup Alliance, 98 percent said they have not yet put in place practical systems to respond to the implementation of the AI Basic Act.