Politics

National Assembly Passes Bill Allowing Police to Block Anti-N. Korea Leaflet Launches after Filibuster Showdown

Written: 2025-12-15 08:01:52Updated: 2025-12-15 15:16:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a bill granting police the authority to block the distribution of anti–North Korea leaflets in border areas.

The Assembly on Sunday approved a revision to the Act on the Performance of Duties by Police Officers during a plenary session, with all 174 lawmakers present voting in favor.

Lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) boycotted the vote, denouncing the measure as an unconstitutional curb on free expression.

The revised law provides explicit grounds for police to intervene immediately when leaflets or similar materials are sent toward North Korea in border regions.

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) argued that the bill is necessary to protect residents in border areas and reduce military and diplomatic tensions.

The bill was first tabled on Saturday, but the opposition launched a filibuster to delay its passage. The Democratic Party and allied lawmakers ended the filibuster in a vote on Sunday afternoon after 24 hours had elapsed.

The PPP has vowed to continue filibustering all bills until the DP withdraws what it calls the “eight bad bills,” including legislation to establish a special tribunal for martial law‑related cases.
