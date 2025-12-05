Gov’t Holds Emergency Weekend Meeting As Won Approaches 1,500

Photo : YONHAP News

The government convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss measures to counter continued volatility in the foreign exchange market.Finance Minister Koo Yun‑cheol presided over the meeting at the government complex in Seoul, reviewing recent developments in domestic and global financial markets and discussing possible responses.Participants included Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog‑weon, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang‑yong, senior presidential secretary for economic growth Ha Joon‑kyung and senior representatives of the welfare and industry ministries.The finance ministry did not disclose details of the meeting’s outcome.The convening of an emergency meeting on a weekend afternoon underscored heightened concern about the won’s recent weakness.The average won–dollar exchange rate this month has climbed above one‑thousand‑470 won, the highest monthly level since the Asian financial crisis in 1997.The won fell to one‑thousand‑479‑point‑nine per dollar in overnight trading on Friday, edging closer to the psychologically significant one-thousand-500 mark.