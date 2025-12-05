Coupang Founder Submits Notice of Absence for Data Breach Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Coupang Inc. founder and chairman Kim Bom‑suk, also known as Bom Kim, has notified the National Assembly that he will not attend a hearing this week on a massive data breach at the e‑commerce giant.Democratic Party lawmakers on the parliamentary science, ICT, broadcasting and communications committee said Sunday that Kim had submitted a statement citing overseas residence and prior business commitments.In the statement, Kim said he is currently living and working abroad and, as the head of a global company operating in more than 170 countries, has obligations that make it impossible for him to attend.Former Coupang CEOs Park Dae‑joon and Kang Han‑seung, who were also summoned as witnesses, submitted similar notices saying they would not attend.Committee chair Rep. Choi Min‑hee posted the nonappearance notices on Facebook, calling the excuses irresponsible and unacceptable.Choi said she would not approve the absences and would seek appropriate accountability alongside fellow committee members.