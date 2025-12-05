FSC Chief Vows Preemptive Market Stabilization Measures amid Forex Volatility

Photo : YONHAP News

Financial authorities said they will closely monitor market conditions and take bold, preemptive measures if needed to stabilize markets amid heightened volatility.Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog‑weon made the remarks Monday during a financial market monitoring meeting at the government complex in Seoul, attended by officials from the Financial Supervisory Service, the Korea Institute of Finance, the Korea Development Institute and market experts.Lee said the market stabilization program, currently operating at more than 100 trillion won, or about 67‑point‑eight billion U.S. dollars, will be extended into next year to continue serving as a “safety net” for markets.He noted that vigilance has increased as government bond yields rise and foreign exchange volatility intensifies, but stressed that the South Korean economy remains well-equipped to respond to potential crises.Participants projected that the nation’s economy will grow in the upper one‑percent range next year, supported by solid exports and a recovery in domestic demand.They also assessed that the risk of a severe financial disruption has eased, citing the financial sector's soundness and loss‑absorption capacity.