S. Korea, China, Japan Agree to Boost Health Cooperation Using AI, Digital Tools

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to strengthen cooperation on universal health coverage and mental health by harnessing artificial intelligence(AI) and other technologies.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Sunday that the agreement had been reached during the 18th Tripartite Health Ministers’ Meeting, which took place Friday and Saturday in Seoul.The three nations adopted a joint statement pledging closer cooperation after talks among South Korean Health and Welfare Minister Jeong Eun‑kyeong, Japanese Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno and Feng Yong, director-general for international cooperation at China’s National Health Commission.The three agreed to promote equity and accessibility in essential medical services through AI and digital technologies while strengthening collaboration on digital healthcare and sharing ways to apply such technologies in line with each nation's infrastructure and institutional frameworks.The three sides also agreed to support medical and care services at all stages of life amid aging populations.In addition, they shared the view that mental health impacts quality of life and agreed to prioritize age‑specific suicide prevention strategies, early identification of high‑risk groups and timely intervention systems.