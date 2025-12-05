Police Raid Unification Church, 9 Other Locations in Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided the Unification Church's headquarters and nine other locations as part of an investigation into whether various political figures received money and gifts from the organization.The National Police Agency’s special investigation team said Monday that it had begun executing search warrants at around 9 a.m. at ten sites, including the church’s headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and offices in central Seoul.Targets included the home and office of former Oceans and Fisheries Minister Chun Jae‑soo at the National Assembly; the homes of former Democratic Party lawmaker Lim Jong‑seong and former United Future Party lawmaker Kim Gyu‑hwan; and the Seoul Detention Center, where Yun Young‑ho, former head of the church’s global headquarters, is in custody.Police are expected to examine the church’s accounting records to trace the flow of funds and identify money or gifts used for lobbying.Last week, police registered Chun, Lim and Kim as suspects of bribery and violations of the Political Funds Act. All three have denied the allegations.Yun is also under investigation for illegally providing political funds.