Lee, Laotian President Agree to Elevate Ties to Comprehensive Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith have agreed to upgrade their bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership.Lee and Sisoulith held an expanded meeting, following initial talks, at the presidential office in Seoul’s Yongsan District on Monday.In opening remarks, Lee noted that Sisoulith’s visit to South Korea is the first by a Laotian president in 12 years and also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.Lee stressed that while South Korea is one of Laos’ top three development partners and the fifth-largest investor, Laos is a very important partner in South Korea-Southeast Asia and South Korea-Mekong cooperation.He also emphasized the important role Laos plays as a partner nation with abundant natural resources in establishing a mineral supply chain, adding that Seoul looks forward to further expanding and developing mutually beneficial, future-oriented relations with Vientiane.He also expressed confidence in Laos’ goal of becoming a regional transportation and logistics hub under Sisoulith's leadership.In response, Sisoulith said his visit had been an opportunity to confirm the successful achievements of the two nations' partnership in various fields over the past 30 years, adding that he, too, has great expectations for their elevated bilateral relations.Pointing out that Laos has yet to graduate from least developed country status, Sisoulith also asked for South Korea’s continued interest and support.