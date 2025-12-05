Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't to Tighten State Asset Sell-Off Rules to Prevent Indiscriminate Privatization

Written: 2025-12-15 14:58:16Updated: 2025-12-15 15:26:34

Gov't to Tighten State Asset Sell-Off Rules to Prevent Indiscriminate Privatization

Photo : YONHAP News

The sale of state properties worth at least 30 billion won, or around 20 million U.S. dollars, will require advance reporting to parliament for public discussion, and the sale of assets below their appraised value will be banned.

The finance ministry announced the measures on Monday after the ruling camp accused the Yoon Suk Yeol administration of offloading its shares of news channel YTN in an alleged fire sale.

In a bid to prevent the indiscriminate privatization of state assets and to enhance transparency in the disposal process, the ministry will also set up an external committee to review the potential sell-off of properties worth at least 5 billion won.

Currently, state asset sell-offs require only approval from the board of directors at the relevant ministry or agency.

A final decision on the sale of state shares in a public entity to a private company must be made by the National Assembly.

Before selling assets to the private sector, the government will first assess whether local governments or other public institutions can use them.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >