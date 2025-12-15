Police Seize 60% of Coupang’s Internal Data in Breach Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Police continued to raid Coupang's offices on Monday to gather internal documents, logs, system records, and access histories that could explain how a recent data breach at the e-commerce giant occurred.As the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s search for evidence entered its sixth day, Commissioner Park Jeong-bo told reporters that the force plans to analyze all seized data to determine how the personal information of more than 33 million customers was leaked, who accessed the data and whether there were security mishaps on Coupang’s part.Police explained that although it’s taking a long time to search Coupang's systems, they have so far recovered more than 60 percent of the target data they were seeking.Coupang and investigators reportedly clashed over the scope of the search and seizure on the first day of the raid. However, police explained that they'd secured the materials necessary for the investigation without any delay.The raid is expected to be completed by the end of Monday or Tuesday, at the latest.The primary suspect in the data breach is a Chinese national and a former employee of the retail giant.Coupang also stands accused of violating the Personal Information Protection Act in connection with the incident.Park said police are still looking for the suspect and working to confirm any secondary damage caused by the data leak.Coupang initially reported that the breach involved the personal information of around four-thousand-500 of its customers, but the number affected has reached 33-point-seven million.