FTC Chair Vows to Remove Discrimination, Unnecessary Barriers for Foreign Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

Fair Trade Commission(FTC) Chairman Ju Biung-ghi has vowed to remove unnecessary barriers for foreign companies and eliminate discrimination against such businesses.Ju made the pledge on Monday during a gathering in Seoul of the commission and the chambers of commerce of several countries, including the U.S., Britain, France, Spain and Australia.Ju named resolving the difficulties faced by small businesses, building a fair competition system to set up an innovation ecosystem, creating a safe and credible consumption environment, and establishing infrastructure that supports a fair economy as priorities for the agency.The FTC chair said that in the digital transition, it is key to establish a fair competitive order to guarantee appropriate compensation for innovation.He said that establishing such an order promotes competition and innovation across industries.Monday's meeting was organized after American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim extended an invitation to Ju.