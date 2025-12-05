Menu Content

Police Search Finds No Explosives in Kakao Building in Pangyo

Photo : YONHAP News

Police found no explosives in their search of a building in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, conducted after tech giant Kakao Corporation received a bomb threat Monday morning. 

The Bundang police precinct said that approximately 70 police officers, firefighters, and military personnel combed the Kakao Pangyo Agit building and its surroundings between 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., but found nothing of note.

As a result, access to the building is no longer restricted.

Kakao had called the police at around 11 a.m. to report that a bomb threat had been posted twice to its customer service center's website at 7:10 a.m. and 7:12 a.m. Monday.

The suspect, who identified themselves as a high school dropout, reportedly wrote that they had set up a self-made explosive device and threatened to kill named company executives with a homemade firearm. The perpetrator demanded a bank transfer of ten billion won, or around six-point-eight million U.S. dollars.

Police have found that similar reports were filed under the suspect's name last Monday and Tuesday, and that the suspect was questioned by police in Daegu.

The suspect has claimed that someone stole their identity.
