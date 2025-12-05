Ex-Military Intel Chief Sentenced to 2 Yrs. for Acquiring Official Data during Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Army Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won was sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of acquiring restricted information.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday ordered the sentence and the forfeiture of 24-point-nine million won, or around 17-thousand U.S. dollars, for receiving the personal information of military agents to staff an "election fraud" investigative unit during the Dec. 3 martial law period.Noh was convicted of all charges, including violations of the Personal Information Protection Act and of accepting property through an arrangement.The court said the defendant's offense had served as momentum for the unconstitutional and unlawful decree.Noh was indicted in June and charged with receiving military information from then-Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho between last September and December.He was also accused of accepting 20 million won in cash and another 6 million won worth of department store gift certificates from a colonel and a brigadier general between last August and September in exchange for favors related to their promotions.It is the first conviction to follow an indictment by Cho Eun-seok's special prosecution team in connection with the martial law case.