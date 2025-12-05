Seoul Shares Fall on Renewed AI Bubble Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Stocks slipped nearly two percent on Monday as renewed concerns about an artificial intelligence(AI) bubble weighed on investor sentiment.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 76-point-57 points, or one-point-84 percent, to close at four-thousand-90-point-59.Turnover was moderate at 344 million shares worth 15-point-three trillion won, about ten-point-four billion U.S. dollars, with decliners outnumbering advancers 529 to 350.Concerns about an AI bubble resurfaced, and selling pressure mounted after U.S. tech giants Broadcom and Oracle issued disappointing margin outlooks, reigniting doubts about the profitability of AI investments.In Seoul, most shares declined.Samsung Electronics and SK hynix tumbled three-point-76 and two-point-98 percent, respectively.Defense firm Hanwha Aerospace slumped five-point-52 percent.Doosan Enerbility lost three-point-26 percent, and AI investment firm SK Square dropped five-point-03 percent.Automaker Hyundai Motor retreated two-point-65 percent.However, Korea Zinc surged four-point-87 percent after reports emerged that it is seeking a joint investment with Washington to build a critical metal refinery in the United States.Samsung Biologics rose four-point-73 percent, and battery maker POSCO Future M gained two-point-48 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained one-point-48 points, or zero-point-16 percent, to close at 938-point-83.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by two-point-seven won, trading at one-thousand-471 won as of 3:30 p.m.