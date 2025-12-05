Defense Ministry to Investigate Military Service Members Suspected of Martial Law Involvement

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense will investigate military service members whom it suspects aided former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived December 3 martial law declaration.The ministry said a probe team will launch an investigation on Monday to shed light on the martial law incident and penalize those responsible.The team will be headed by the chief of the ministry's prosecution division and will include 40 members, including military prosecutors, investigators and military police.The team will handle the cases that were handed off by the special counsel team assigned to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, which wrapped up its six-month investigation on Sunday.The team will also look into parts of an internal probe the ministry conducted shortly after the martial law incident that require further investigation.In particular, the ministry said the team will look into the Defense Intelligence Command and the Defense Psychological Operation Group(DPOG).The government suspects that the military intelligence agency sent troops to the National Election Commission on the day martial law was declared and that DPOG sent anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border in October 2023, before North Korea began floating trash-carrying balloons toward the South, in an attempt at provocation.