Overcast Skies, Light Precipitation Forecast in Central Areas Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Skies will be mostly cloudy nationwide on Tuesday, with light rain or snow in parts of the central region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, skies will remain mostly overcast across the country.From early morning through night, rain or snow is forecast in the northern and southeastern parts of Gyeonggi Province and the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province. From morning through night, rain or snow may also fall in Seoul, Incheon, southwestern Gyeonggi and the northern Chungcheong region.Gangwon’s mountainous areas are expected to receive between one and three centimeters of snow.The administration forecast that fog will reduce visibility to less than one kilometer in the Jeolla provinces and inland areas of the Gyeongsang region in the morning.Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages for the time being, with no severe cold expected.Morning temperatures on Tuesday will range from minus four to five degrees Celsius nationwide, including three degrees in Seoul and Busan, about four to nine degrees higher than Monday's.Midday temperatures will range from five to 14 degrees, including eight degrees in Seoul and 13 degrees in Gwangju, about three to five degrees higher than those recorded the previous day.Inland areas of the southern region will see large daily temperature swings of around 15 degrees.Waves will be relatively high, reaching up to two-point-five meters in the open waters of the East Sea.