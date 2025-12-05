Ruling Party Lawmakers Seek Charges, Parliamentary Investigation after Coupang Data Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) will file complaints against Coupang Inc. Chairman and CEO Kim Beom-seok, also known as Bom Kim, and push for a parliamentary investigation after the company’s top executives refused to attend a National Assembly hearing on a recent personal data leak.DP members of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee said in a statement on Monday that they would file complaints against Kim and former Coupang CEOs Kang Han-seung and Park Dae-joon on charges of violating the Act on Testimony and Appraisal Before the National Assembly.In a written explanation submitted to the National Assembly, Kim said Sunday he currently resides and works overseas and, as the CEO of a global company operating in more than 170 countries, has business obligations that make it impossible for him to attend.Kang and Park also notified the National Assembly that they would not attend the hearing, and interim chief Harold Rogers, who was appointed last Wednesday, is scheduled to appear at the committee-level Coupang hearing set for Wednesday.The lawmakers characterized Coupang’s de facto decision-makers' choice not to testify before the National Assembly as a clear violation of the law, especially in light of a significant incident in which the personal data of 33-point-seven million people was exposed.The DP representatives stressed that the National Assembly cannot treat witness nonattendance as a minor issue and said they must hold those responsible accountable under the law, adding that they can only view the move as an organized attempt to evade responsibility at the corporate level.The legislators also said they would examine Coupang’s security management system, the structural causes of repeated incidents and whether the company sought to evade responsibility, during a full-fledged parliamentary investigation following the hearing.Unlike a hearing, a parliamentary investigation allows the National Assembly to issue an escort warrant if a witness fails to comply with an attendance request without a justifiable reason.The DP lawmakers said the case goes beyond a single company and constitutes a severe test of how large platform companies perceive the National Assembly's authority and the harm suffered by the public.They added that they would thoroughly investigate Coupang’s security system, the structural causes of repeated incidents and any attempts to evade responsibility through the current hearing and a future parliamentary investigation.