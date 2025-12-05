Lutnick Welcomes Korea Zinc's US Smelter Project as 'Massive Win'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hailed Korea Zinc’s agreement with the government to build a large‑scale smelter in Tennessee, calling it “a massive win” for the United States.On social media Monday, Lutnick said U.S. President Donald Trump had secured a transformational critical minerals deal that strengthens U.S. national security, rebuilds its industrial base and reduces dependence on foreign supply chains.He announced a major investment with Korea Zinc to construct a state‑of‑the‑art critical minerals smelter and processing facility in Tennessee that will produce 540‑thousand tons of essential materials annually.Lutnick emphasized that these minerals are vital for technologies of the future, including defense systems, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, automobiles, data centers and advanced manufacturing.He added that beginning in 2026, the U.S. will have priority access to Korea Zinc’s expanded global production, reinforcing the nation's security and manufacturing.Earlier, Korea Zinc said its board approved the investment plan on Monday and, in a press release, announced a strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. Department of Commerce to jointly invest in the construction of a 650‑thousand‑square‑meter smelter in Clarksville, Tennessee.