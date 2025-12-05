Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lutnick Welcomes Korea Zinc's US Smelter Project as 'Massive Win'

Written: 2025-12-16 09:53:36Updated: 2025-12-16 11:14:07

Lutnick Welcomes Korea Zinc's US Smelter Project as 'Massive Win'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hailed Korea Zinc’s agreement with the government to build a large‑scale smelter in Tennessee, calling it “a massive win” for the United States.

On social media Monday, Lutnick said U.S. President Donald Trump had secured a transformational critical minerals deal that strengthens U.S. national security, rebuilds its industrial base and reduces dependence on foreign supply chains.

He announced a major investment with Korea Zinc to construct a state‑of‑the‑art critical minerals smelter and processing facility in Tennessee that will produce 540‑thousand tons of essential materials annually.

Lutnick emphasized that these minerals are vital for technologies of the future, including defense systems, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, automobiles, data centers and advanced manufacturing.

He added that beginning in 2026, the U.S. will have priority access to Korea Zinc’s expanded global production, reinforcing the nation's security and manufacturing.

Earlier, Korea Zinc said its board approved the investment plan on Monday and, in a press release, announced a strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. Department of Commerce to jointly invest in the construction of a 650‑thousand‑square‑meter smelter in Clarksville, Tennessee.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >