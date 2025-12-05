National Security Adviser Departs for US for Summit Follow-Up Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac is headed to Washington to discuss follow-up measures to the South Korea-U.S. summit and coordination on North Korea policy.Wi told reporters at Incheon International Airport ahead of his Tuesday departure that his visit would focus on follow-up steps to the two nations' recent summits and peace on the Korean Peninsula.The security adviser said that about a month has passed since the release of the joint fact sheet outlining the results of the summits, and that task forces have since been formed to prepare for its implementation.Noting the significance of issues such as uranium enrichment, nuclear-powered submarines and shipbuilding, as well as the involvement of multiple government agencies, Wi said his meetings would provide momentum for follow-up talks at the working level.Wi added that he plans to share updates on preparations so far and assess the future direction of bilateral cooperation.He also said that South Korea has made progress in its relations with the United States and Japan, in trilateral ties among the three nations and in its relationship with China, and that the government intends to build on these achievements and continue promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.