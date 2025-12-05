Menu Content

S. Korea, US Hold Talks on N. Korea Policy

Written: 2025-12-16 11:27:14Updated: 2025-12-16 15:06:55

S. Korea, US Hold Talks on N. Korea Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held consultative talks in Seoul on Tuesday to coordinate North Korea policy.

The meeting at the foreign ministry building was led by Jeong Yeon-doo, head of the foreign ministry's office of diplomatic strategy and intelligence, and acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim.

The meeting was presented as “follow-up consultations on the joint fact sheet from the South Korea–U.S. summit,” but the ministry said North Korea policy would also be on the agenda because the two nations had agreed to cooperate on the matter at their recent summits.

Meanwhile, the unification ministry, which opted not to attend the meeting, plans to meet foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon.

Vice Minister of Unification Kim Nam-jung will explain the government’s policy direction on North Korea and seek support during the meeting, which will include a working-level representative of the U.S. embassy in Seoul.

The unification ministry said on Monday that it will not take part in regular consultative talks attended by South Korean and U.S. foreign affairs officials and will instead hold separate discussions on North Korea policy with the United States if necessary.
