President Lee Stresses Transparency As Policy Briefings Go Live

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung stated that state affairs must be disclosed to the public, referring to the ongoing live broadcast of policy briefings from ministries and other state bodies.The president said on Tuesday, in his opening remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong City, that openness is essential to people-centered governance and the people's sovereignty.The remarks follow criticism that the live broadcasts could be perceived as heavy-handed discipline or public shaming.Lee acknowledged that the new policy briefing format may feel unfamiliar to civil servants and that traditional briefings might be more comfortable, but he emphasized that public trust in policy can only grow through transparent scrutiny and the pooling of collective intelligence.Lee added that officials would grow more comfortable with practice and urged ministries to prepare for the remaining briefings.The president also called for stronger efforts to boost morale among public officials, citing growing administrative demands and insufficient improvements to working conditions.Lee added that exceptional dedication and performance would be met with bold rewards and that the commitment of individual civil servants underpins national development.