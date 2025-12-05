Majority of S. Koreans Wish to Remain at Home in Later Years

Photo : KBS News

A majority of people in South Korea wish to be cared for in or near their home when they grow old or become sick, but feel that there is insufficient policy and infrastructure for such care in their communities.Eighty-four percent of respondents to a Hankook Research survey of one-thousand-500 adults commissioned by the Care for All Foundation, conducted nationwide between November 5 and 10, said they would prefer to remain in their home or community if in need of care.Among respondents with a family member who needed to be looked after, 62 percent said they or another family member were caring for that person.Twenty-three percent said they were receiving care through public service and another 21 percent mentioned private facilities.Meanwhile, 79 percent of respondents agreed that local governments' primary responsibility is to care for older adults and disabled residents, but 46 percent felt current policies and infrastructure were insufficient.Overall, 54 percent said their area lacked sufficient care for older adults and disabled residents.