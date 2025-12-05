Court to Rule in Ex-Pres. Yoon's Arrest Obstruction Trial on Jan. 16

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will rule on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest obstruction trial next month.At a trial hearing on Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Court said it plans to announce its verdict on January 16, three days before their deadline. The Appointment of Independent Prosecutor Act stipulates that a judgment must be rendered within six months of the indictment, which took place on July 19.The court said it would question the defense's witnesses on Friday and that closing statements would proceed on Friday or December 26.Aside from charges directly concerning Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration, the former president is on trial for obstructing law enforcement's attempt to arrest him and ordering the deletion of phone records.The January 16 verdict, which would be Yoon's first ruling in connection with the martial law case, is set to be handed down just two days before the expiration of his detention.Yoon's insurrection trial is expected to end in early January, with a possible verdict in February.