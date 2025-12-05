Hit Single 'APT.' Named Best K-Pop Song of 2025 in KBS World Radio Survey

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Rosé and Bruno Mars' hit song "APT." was chosen as the best K-pop song of the year on an annual year-end survey by KBS World Radio, which also let audiences from around the world cast their vote for the best artists and acts.Rosyn Park has more.Report: Rosé and Bruno Mars’ Grammy-nominated global smash hit “APT.” is dominating year-end music lists—and that now includes KBS World Radio’s 2025 K-pop year-end survey.Respondents to the survey, the results of which were released Tuesday, chose "APT." as the best song of the year. The track received widespread global support for its playful energy, catchy chorus and crossover Korean pop elements.The singer of the year race was a tie between G-Dragon and the six-member South Korean boy band Boynexdoor.Boynexdoor garnered significant support from Generation Z for its wholesome vibes and relatable music, while G-Dragon amassed votes across age groups, underscoring his accomplishments as a producer and solo artist.IU was voted as the top solo singer of the year, while Stray Kids, with its tough energy, overwhelming stage presence and global fandom, was voted the best boy group.In the girl group of the year category, aespa reigned, with each of the four members proving their individual star quality and pushing their experimental sound.The survey, conducted on the KBS World Radio website and mobile app from November 17 to December 4, involved four-thousand-740 people from 114 countries.The country with the highest number of participants was the Philippines, followed by South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam.A year-end program featuring the most popular K-pop songs and musicians, as determined by the survey, is set to air on KBS World Radio in eleven languages, starting with the English broadcast on December 26.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.