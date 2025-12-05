Statistics Agency: 3 in 10 Young S. Korean Adults Have Suffered Burnout

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: New data shows that three out of ten young adults in South Korea experienced burnout last year. The finding was published in the government’s report on this age group's life satisfaction.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Ministry of Data and Statistics released its report on young adults’ quality of life on Tuesday.The report focused on South Koreans between 19 and 34. As of last year, 20 percent of the nation's population, or approximately 400-thousand people, belonged to that age group.The report showed that 32-point-two percent of young adults experienced burnout in the past year in 2024, primarily due to work-related stress.This is lower than the related figures first collected in 2022 but it still means one out of three people experienced burnout.Of those young adults, 39-point-one percent blamed career prospects for their burnout, while 34 percent pointed to excessive workload or skepticism about their job.Around 46 percent of those aged 19 to 29 said they felt South Korea’s society was fair, while more than 51 percent of those aged 30 to 39 shared that view.That figure has climbed steadily since 2022 but remains lower than the percentage among adults, indicating that millennials and Gen Zs are more sensitive to fairness in society.The report also found that South Korea’s young adults are less satisfied with their lives than their peers in other countries.Previous polls have ranked South Korea No. 31 among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations in terms of young adult life satisfaction.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.