Stocks Fall Sharply Tuesday on Lingering AI Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares tumbled more than two percent Tuesday, pressured by lingering worries in the artificial intelligence(AI) sector, as investors awaited U.S. economic data.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 91‑point‑46 points, or two‑point‑24 percent, to close at three‑thousand‑999‑point‑13. The main bourse fell below the four‑thousand mark for the first time in ten days, closing at three‑thousand‑994‑point‑93.Turnover was moderate at 368-point-six million shares worth 16-point-three trillion won, about eleven-point-one billion U.S. dollars, with losers outnumbering gainers 713 to 184.Market volatility has intensified as major tech firms face lower investment outlooks and concerns persist about the profitability of the AI industry. Investors remain cautious ahead of the release of November’s U.S. employment report.Samsung Electronics fell one-point-91 percent to 102-thousand-800 won, and SK hynix plunged four-point-33 percent to 530-thousand won.Battery maker LG Energy Solution slumped five-point-54 percent, and automaker Hyundai Motor shed two-point-56 percent.In contrast, consumer goods gained ground as investors looked to hedge against AI‑related volatility.Tobacco maker KT&G rose four-point-nine percent, telecom operator KT advanced two-point-65 percent and instant noodle manufacturer Samyang Foods added one-point-06 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ slipped 22-point-72 points, or two-point-42 percent, to close at 916-point-11.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by six won, trading at one-thousand-477 won as of 3:30 p.m.