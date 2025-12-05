Democratic Party to Limit Martial Law Tribunal to Appeals

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party has reached a tentative decision to limit its proposed martial law-related tribunal to appeals, rather than allowing it to hear cases at the trial stage.Chief spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said after a policy caucus that the revised plan would limit the selection committee to members of the judiciary.The party also agreed to revise the bill to remove external figures, including the justice minister, from the nomination process amid concerns that the provision could be unconstitutional.He added that the bill’s title would be changed to the "Special Act on the Establishment of Dedicated Courts for Insurrection and Foreign Aggression", removing references to specific incidents to avoid the appearance of a targeted or punitive law.The proposed legislation would create four to five dedicated panels, with one designated exclusively to handle arrest warrants and the remaining panels randomly allocated trials.Party officials said the plan has not been finalized and will require approval by floor leadership and a formal party vote, with passage in the National Assembly possible as early as December 21.