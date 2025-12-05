Dense Fog, Worse Fine Dust to Hit Central Regions Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Light rain or snow will continue through Tuesday night in the greater Seoul area, the northern Chungcheong region and inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, precipitation is expected on Wednesday in Jeju, along the east coast of Gangwon Province and in northern North Gyeongsang Province.From late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, dense fog with visibility below 200 meters will blanket central regions, reducing visibility to less than one kilometer elsewhere.Fine dust conditions are expected to deteriorate as overseas pollutants flow in on northwesterly winds, with ultrafine dust levels forecast to reach “poor” in the Seoul metropolitan area, the Chungcheong region and North Jeolla Province.Wednesday morning temperatures will range from minus two to eight degrees Celsius nationwide, with Seoul at around two degrees Celsius. Daytime highs will climb to between five and 14 degrees Celsius, warmer than Tuesday's.Waves in the East Sea could rise to as high as three-point-five meters, raising the possibility of a high seas advisory.