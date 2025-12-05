National Security Adviser Signals Push for Separate US Deal on Nuclear-Powered Submarines

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung‑lac said South Korea may seek a separate agreement with the United States to advance its push for nuclear‑powered submarines.Wi made the remarks Tuesday to reporters upon arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington, noting that Australia had obtained U.S. support for its submarine program through a separate accord outside its existing nuclear agreement.Australia’s arrangement was made under Section 91 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act, which allows the transfer of nuclear materials for military use with presidential authorization.Wi said such exemptions require a bilateral agreement and could be necessary for South Korea, adding he would raise the issue in talks with U.S. officials.His comments highlight Seoul’s intent to seek a similar deal with Washington to ease restrictions under the current nuclear cooperation agreement, which limits the military use of nuclear materials.During his visit, Wi is scheduled to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Energy Secretary Chris Wright to discuss follow‑up measures to the South Korea‑U.S. summit.