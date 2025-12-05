Menu Content

Special Counsel Raids Lawmaker's Home in Luxury Gift Scandal Investigation

Written: 2025-12-17 10:46:04Updated: 2025-12-17 13:46:58

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has raided the home of People Power Party lawmaker Kim Gi‑hyeon while investigating whether former first lady Kim Keon‑hee received a luxury bag from his wife in return for helping him become party chairman in 2023.

The team, led by special counsel Min Joong‑ki, said Wednesday that it was executing a search-and-seizure warrant at the lawmaker's residence.

The warrant reportedly names the lawmaker as an accomplice to violations of the anti‑graft law by his spouse, identified only by her surname of Lee.

The team believes that Lee gifted the former first lady a clutch bag worth about one-point-eight million won in March 2023, shortly after Kim Gi‑hyeon won the party’s leadership election.

Investigators found the clutch bag and a thank‑you note written by Lee during a search of the former presidential couple’s residence last month.

The special counsel team suspects Kim Keon‑hee colluded with shaman Jeon Seong‑bae to mobilize approximately 24-hundred Unification Church members to help Kim Gi‑hyeon secure the party chairmanship, and promised government support to the church.

Kim Gi-hyeon admitted last month that his wife had gifted the bag, but said it had been done out of courtesy and that no criminal activity had taken place.
