Parliamentary Committee to File Complaint Against Coupang Chairman after Audit No-Show

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee has decided to file a complaint against Coupang Inc. Chairman Kim Beom-seok, also known as Bom Kim, for failing to appear at a parliamentary audit.The decision was made at a plenary session on Wednesday.Committee Chair Yoon Han-hong said Kim, who had been summoned as a witness, failed to attend the committee’s parliamentary audit on two occasions, October 14 and 28, without legitimate justification, and that motion had been adopted without objection.Rep. Kang Min-kuk of the People Power Party argued that Kim had undermined the National Assembly’s constitutional authority granted by the public, adding that South Korean authorities should, if necessary, send official requests to U.S. bodies, such as its Internal Revenue Service or the Securities and Exchange Commission, to obtain relevant materials, given that Coupang is headquartered in the United States.Earlier, Democratic Party lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee also said they would file complaints against Kim, as well as former Coupang CEOs Park Dae-joon and Kang Han-seung, who refused to attend a parliamentary hearing related to a recent personal data leak.