Parties Chastise Coupang at Data Breach Hearing with Founder Absent

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties chastised e-commerce giant Coupang with key witnesses, including founder Bom Kim, absent during a parliamentary hearing on a recent data breach.Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee chair Choi Min-hee said Wednesday that the leak is a serious matter that has directly affected the everyday lives of many South Koreans.The chair slammed Kim, as well as two former Coupang CEOs, Park Dae-jun and Kang Han-seung, for their absence, accusing them of disregarding the South Korean people, and promised to get to the bottom of the incident and hold those responsible to account.Committee vice chair and ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Hyun warned that no company doing business in the country would be safe if South Korean people remain infuriated and refuse to forgive.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Choi Hyung-du, another vice chair, called the Coupang founder a coward and said he was more than capable of communicating in Korean to explain his vision for the company's innovation and to apologize for the latest breach.Interim CEO Harold Rogers attended the hearing on behalf of Coupang.