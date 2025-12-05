Parties Continue War of Nerves over Additional Special Counsel Investigation

Photo : KBS News

Rival political parties continued to engage in a war of nerves over whether to launch an additional special counsel investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) resolved during a leadership meeting on Wednesday morning to open a new special prosecutor investigation into Yoon's martial law declaration in hopes of rooting out those responsible for the incident.DP leader Jung Chung-rae said a second comprehensive investigation is necessary to address areas where previous investigations have not been conducted properly, and that he intends to seek public opinion on the matter later this month.The same day, the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) and the minor Reform Party began consultations on the potential appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate whether politicians from the ruling and opposition parties have received money and gifts from the Unification Church.The two parties are currently at odds over who should nominate the special counsel, with the PPP supporting legal experts and the Reform Party suggesting it should nominate itself.PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog said he was open to negotiating the details of the bill, and Reform Party floor leader Chun Ha-ram said he would work with the main opposition to put forth a bill that the ruling party could not refuse.