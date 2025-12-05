2026 Korea Grand Sale Kicks Off Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2026 Korea Grand Sale kicked off on Wednesday offering foreign tourists an array of online and offline shopping discounts, promotions, hands-on cultural events and more.The Korea Grand Sale, South Korea’s flagship shopping and tourism festival, began in 2011 to promote inbound tourism and international visitor spending during the winter off-season.This year features the largest-ever participation of more than one-thousand-750 private companies ranging from aviation, lodging, shopping, food and hands-on experiences.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Visit Korea Committee said it moved the start date up about a month to December and expanded the sale period from 45 to 68 days so that more foreign tourists could enjoy the festival.Hands-on experience programs utilizing Korean content are also expected to be major draws for visitors, including K-pop choreography and a K-food themed program that allows participants to make and sample popular Korean foods such as fried chicken and bibimbap.The Korea Grand Sale will run through February 22, 2026.