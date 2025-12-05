Menu Content

Police Question Unification Church Leader Han Hak-ja about Political Gift Scandal

Written: 2025-12-17 16:54:26Updated: 2025-12-17 17:01:15

Photo : YONHAP News

Police questioned Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja about whether the organization had provided money and gifts to politicians from the ruling and opposition parties.

A National Police Agency team visited Han, who is currently detained on charges of bribery and violation of the Political Funds Act, and conducted a three-hour interrogation on Wednesday.

Police believe the church provided tens of millions of won in cash and luxury watches to former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, former ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Lim Jong-seong and former main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Gyu-hwan between 2018 and 2020.

The police suspect that Han ordered the deliveries after the former church second-in-command Yun Young-ho testified before a special counsel team that he had acted on her orders.

The investigators are also assumed to have questioned the church leader about cash totaling 28 billion won, or around 19 million U.S. dollars, that was found inside her personal safe during a raid of locations linked to the church on Monday.
