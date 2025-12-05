Team Seeks 4-Yr. Sentence for PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong in Unification Church Fund Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee seeks a four-year prison term for main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, who stands accused of accepting 100 million won, or around 68-thousand U.S. dollars, from the Unification Church.During Kweon's illegal political funds trial at the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday, the team also requested the forfeiture of 100 million won.Assistant counselor Park Sang-jin argued that Kweon had undermined the Constitution and betrayed public trust by colluding with a religious group and accepting illegal funds, despite his duties as a prominent politician to protect the Constitution and the public's rights and interests.Park also accused the five-term lawmaker of enabling the church to influence politics and state affairs.Kweon was indicted and charged with accepting funds from the former second-in-command of the church, Yun Young-ho, in January 2022.The special team said the former church higher-up had promised to support then-presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, leading up to the March election, in return for Kweon's help securing favors for the church from the incoming administration.