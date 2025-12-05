Coupang Interim CEO Apologizes for Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

Harold Rogers, the interim CEO of e-commerce giant Coupang, apologized for the company's recent data breach and said Coupang is considering compensating affected customers.Rogers made the remark on Wednesday during a hearing of the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee on the incident, which exposed the personal information of roughly 34 million customers.He said he would respond sincerely to the committee's questions after Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok asked why Coupang founder Bom Kim was not present.Rogers said the company is cooperating with regulatory authorities on consumer compensation, adding that the firm will devise and announce a plan once the investigation's results are available.Rogers also said Coupang is not required to report the breach to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission because it had not violated U.S. privacy laws.He said the company had nevertheless submitted a report to reduce the information asymmetry between South Korea and the United States.