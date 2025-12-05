Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Seoul Shares Climb on Semiconductor Rebound, Won Hits 8-Month Low

Written: 2025-12-17 18:10:47Updated: 2025-12-17 18:58:34

Seoul Shares Climb on Semiconductor Rebound, Won Hits 8-Month Low

Photo : YONHAP News

Stocks rose nearly one-point-five percent on Wednesday as investors picked up semiconductor shares, while the Korean won depreciated to its weakest level in eight months against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 57-point-28 points, or one-point-43 percent, to close at four-thousand-56-point-41, recovering above the four-thousand mark after hitting a ten-day low in the previous session.

Trade volume was moderate at 354-point-two million shares worth 12-point-seven trillion won, or about eight-point-six billion U.S. dollars, with gainers outnumbering decliners 531 to 343.

Samsung Electronics surged four-point-96 percent to 107-thousand-900 won, and SK hynix jumped three-point-96 percent to 551-thousand won.

LG Energy Solution slipped zero-point-six percent to 415-thousand-500 won, while Hanwha Aerospace edged down zero-point-57 percent to 870-thousand won.

Hyundai Motor closed flat at 286-thousand won.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost five-point-04 points, or zero-point-55 percent, to finish at 911-point-07.

The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by two-point-eight won, trading at one-thousand-479-point-eight won as of 3:30 p.m., its lowest level since April 9, when it closed at one-thousand-484-point-one won.

Foreign exchange authorities reportedly activated a currency swap with the national pension fund after extending their 65 billion U.S. dollar agreement by one year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >