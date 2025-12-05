Seoul Shares Climb on Semiconductor Rebound, Won Hits 8-Month Low

Photo : YONHAP News

Stocks rose nearly one-point-five percent on Wednesday as investors picked up semiconductor shares, while the Korean won depreciated to its weakest level in eight months against the U.S. dollar.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 57-point-28 points, or one-point-43 percent, to close at four-thousand-56-point-41, recovering above the four-thousand mark after hitting a ten-day low in the previous session.Trade volume was moderate at 354-point-two million shares worth 12-point-seven trillion won, or about eight-point-six billion U.S. dollars, with gainers outnumbering decliners 531 to 343.Samsung Electronics surged four-point-96 percent to 107-thousand-900 won, and SK hynix jumped three-point-96 percent to 551-thousand won.LG Energy Solution slipped zero-point-six percent to 415-thousand-500 won, while Hanwha Aerospace edged down zero-point-57 percent to 870-thousand won.Hyundai Motor closed flat at 286-thousand won.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost five-point-04 points, or zero-point-55 percent, to finish at 911-point-07.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by two-point-eight won, trading at one-thousand-479-point-eight won as of 3:30 p.m., its lowest level since April 9, when it closed at one-thousand-484-point-one won.Foreign exchange authorities reportedly activated a currency swap with the national pension fund after extending their 65 billion U.S. dollar agreement by one year.