Customers to be Charged for Disposable Plastic Cups

Photo : YONHAP News

From as early as next year, the government plans to have café or restaurant customers pay for disposable plastic cups.The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment disclosed the plan during its policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday, saying it is part of the ministry's comprehensive measures to be free from plastic.Climate minister Kim Sung-whan said under the plan, customers will have to pay separately for the single-use cup and their beverage, adding that the government will enable café owners or businesses to set the price for the plastic cups.He was quick to add, however, the minimum price must be set above the production cost, estimating that the charge on the cups will range between 100 and 200 won. That's between seven and 14 cents.As for the use of straws in cafés or restaurants, Kim said the government will not allow the use of plastic or paper straws inside stores. He said the government will make exceptions for people who can't do without straws, including the elderly and people with disabilities.