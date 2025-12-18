National Security Adviser, US Energy Secretary Discuss Fact Sheet Implementation

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung‑lac met with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington on Wednesday.According to sources, Wi and Wright held talks at an undisclosed location in downtown Washington to discuss implementing the agreements in the joint fact sheet issued after the recent South Korea–U.S. summit.Because Wright oversees the U.S. nuclear sector, the meeting likely focused on South Korea’s civilian uranium enrichment and the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel, as outlined in the fact sheet.Attention is also on whether the two sides discussed their nuclear cooperation agreement on the transfer of military‑use nuclear materials amid Seoul’s push to develop nuclear‑powered submarines.Wi told reporters upon arriving at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday that he would explore the possibility of a separate bilateral accord with the U.S. to advance South Korea’s nuclear‑powered submarine program.He is scheduled to travel to New York on Thursday, then return home. While his detailed itinerary has not been disclosed, he is widely expected to visit the United Nations headquarters.