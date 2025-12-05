US State Dept.: S. Korea, US Held Bilateral Talks Ahead of Pax Silica Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has held bilateral talks with South Korea ahead of the Pax Silica summit.U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jacob Helberg told foreign correspondents during a news briefing that Washington held separate dialogue and economic discussions with Seoul alongside the multilateral gathering. He said U.S. officials met with their South Korean counterparts multiple times on the eve of the summit and raised energy issues during those talks.Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a represented South Korea at the Pax Silica summit.While declining to provide details, Helberg stressed that the U.S. remains fully committed to supporting South Korea’s energy needs and is actively exploring ways to do so.He added that such efforts cover a broad range of energy sources, including nuclear power and non-nuclear options such as natural gas.Pax Silica is a U.S.‑led consultative body that aims to build an artificial intelligence supply chain ecosystem. Members include South Korea, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.At its inaugural meeting on December 12, seven nations, excluding the UAE and the Netherlands, signed the Pax Silica Declaration.