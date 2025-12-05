[KBS Exclusive] Unification Church Bought 500 Copies of Ex-Oceans Minister's Book

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a widening probe into a bribery scandal involving the church and politicians, new evidence has revealed that the Unification Church purchased 500 copies of a book written by former Oceans and Fisheries Minister Chun Jae‑soo.An internal church document obtained by KBS shows that in November 2019, shortly after Chun’s book launch, a church‑affiliated foundation bought 500 copies for 20-thousand won each, or roughly 13 U.S. dollars, spending a total of ten million won.The foundation typically purchased books in small quantities, but made an exception in Chun’s case.The document indicates that final approval for the purchase was given by Yun Young‑ho, former head of the church’s global headquarters, who told prosecutors that the church had supported politicians, citing large‑scale book purchases at publication events as one method.While proceeds from book publication events are not subject to political funding regulations, the payments could constitute bribery if a link to official duties and quid pro quo is established.Chun’s side did not respond to KBS’s request for comment.