Two Cases of Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Confirmed in Chungcheong

Photo : YONHAP News

Two new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed at poultry farms in Chungcheong Province.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters for Avian Influenza said Wednesday the H5N1 strain was detected at two farms — one in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province, and another in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.The two farms raise about 240‑thousand and 260‑thousand layer hens, respectively.With the latest cases, the number of highly pathogenic bird flu outbreaks at poultry farms nationwide this winter has risen to 14.The organization noted that with the latest outbreak, the Cheonan farm has now reported four cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza since 2020. Under rules applying to farms with four outbreaks within five years, compensation will be cut by 80 percent of the assessed livestock value after culling.Authorities also said they will inspect all layer farms nationwide by the end of this month and carry out special checks on about 90 high‑risk, large‑scale farms raising more than 100‑thousand layer hens.