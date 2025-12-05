Gov't Forms Interagency Task Force over Coupang Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched an interagency task force to respond to the Coupang personal data breach.The move came Thursday after the incident was placed on the agenda as an urgent item at a meeting of science and technology–related ministers chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Science and ICT(MSIT) Minister Bae Kyung‑hoon.The task force, headed by Ryu Je‑myung, second vice minister of MSIT, brings together director‑level officials from the science ministry, the Personal Information Protection Commission, the Korea Communications Commission, the Financial Services Commission, the Fair Trade Commission, the National Intelligence Service and the National Police Agency.It will hold its first meeting in the fourth week of this month and convene additional sessions as needed to share updates on investigations, discuss user‑protection measures and review ways to strengthen Coupang’s accountability.At a parliamentary hearing the previous day, lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee sharply criticized Coupang’s response and warned of the risk of secondary harm to users.